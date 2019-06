- It is one of the best deals in the 182 episode history of #BurgersWithBuck.

When you think of the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown, you probably think luxury, fine dining, celebrity spotting, and quite frankly...expensive. However, you know #BWB is always looking for a great deal, and we always have your back, and this week is not only no exception, the deal is exceptional.

Bar Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel is offering the ultimate deal to burger lovers every for lunch every Wednesday this summer. They call it the $5 Burger, and as the name implies, it will only cost you a mere five bills.

Now I know what you're probably thinking, it's probably some scrawny burger that won't live up to expectations.

Wrong and wrong.

First of all, it's a double, with two 3.5 ounce patties for a total of seven ounces of beef. Each patty is covered with American cheese, and then they add caramelized red onion, dijonnaise, and bread & butter pickles, served on a brioche bun. It's a classic example of a less is more burger that really works because it is put together with quality ingredients. If less is more is not your thing, there are add-ons (for an additional charge) including an egg, bacon, etc.

Remember this deal is available for a limited time only, and only on Wednesdays from 11:00- 2:00 throughout the summer. Enjoy, and tell them that #BurgersWithBuck sent you.

For more information on Bar Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel including the menu, location, and specials, go to their website, http://barmargotatl.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.