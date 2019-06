- It’s time for the annual James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project. It is an effort to make burgers that are “more delicious, nutritious, and sustainable.

The rules are pretty simple, each burger in the competition must be made with a blended patty that is enhanced with at least 25% mushrooms. Hundreds of restaurants around the country are competing for the prestigious honor and the opportunity to cook at the historic James Beard House, including Marc Bar & Restaurant at Chateau Elan in Braselton.

They are calling their entry the Red Carpet Burger, and they rolled it out for #BurgersWithBuck this week. Per the contest rules, the patty includes diced shiitake mushrooms and porcini powder. Chef Rodney Ashley decided to go with a Korean BBQ flare by adding gochujang sauce, pickled radish, and yum-yum sauce, which is kind of an Asian aioli. It is topped with radish sprouts “for pop”, and served on a toasted brioche bun.

To vote for the Red Carpet Burger, go to https://www.jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject . There are hundreds of restaurants around the country competing for the prestigious award, including 12 here in Georgia.

For more information on Marc Bar & Restaurant at Chateau Elan including the menu, location, and specials, go to their website, https://www.chateauelan.com/menu-dining/menu-dining-marc/ .

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.