Burgers with Buck: Chateau Elan Jun 28 2019 08:35AM EDT 28 2019 08:35AM By Buck Lanford, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 28 2019 08:46AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 08:35AM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415232076-415231451" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415232076" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415232076' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-four-seasons-hotel"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/BWB_FourSeasonsHotel_061419_1560515971031_7397464_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Burgers with Buck: Four Seasons Hotel</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-boxcar"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/BWB_Boxcar_060719_1559910788555_7363277_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Burgers with Buck: Boxcar</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-sweetwater-taproom"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/BWB_SweetWaterTaproom_052419_1558702060874_7310033_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img BRASELTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It’s time for the annual James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project. It is an effort to make burgers that are “more delicious, nutritious, and sustainable.</p><p>The rules are pretty simple, each burger in the competition must be made with a blended patty that is enhanced with at least 25% mushrooms. Hundreds of restaurants around the country are competing for the prestigious honor and the opportunity to cook at the historic James Beard House, including Marc Bar & Restaurant at Chateau Elan in Braselton.</p><p>They are calling their entry the Red Carpet Burger, and they rolled it out for #BurgersWithBuck this week. Per the contest rules, the patty includes diced shiitake mushrooms and porcini powder. Chef Rodney Ashley decided to go with a Korean BBQ flare by adding gochujang sauce, pickled radish, and yum-yum sauce, which is kind of an Asian aioli. It is topped with radish sprouts “for pop”, and served on a toasted brioche bun.</p><p>To vote for the Red Carpet Burger, go to <a href="https://www.jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject" target="_BLANK">https://www.jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject</a> . class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/first-of-its-kind-after-show-premieres-on-fox" title="First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX" data-articleId="415239074" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fred_Savage_hosting_his_own_after_show_0_7453577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fred_Savage_hosting_his_own_after_show_0_7453577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fred_Savage_hosting_his_own_after_show_0_7453577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fred_Savage_hosting_his_own_after_show_0_7453577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fred_Savage_hosting_his_own_after_show_0_7453577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fred Savage hosting his own after-show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fred Savage is really, really excited about his new show. After all, it's not just another television series, it's an after-show during which he'll host interviews and discussions centered around the sci-fi series The Flare. </p><p>Oh, wait, you've never seen The Flare? Well, there's a good reason. It doesn't exist. Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the truly wacky world of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage , a new FOX series that takes the current trend of the after-show and transports it to new and unexplored territory. </p><p>Starting Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m., Emmy-nominee Savage ("The Wonder Years) will host his own half-hour talk show exploring the fandom behind the FOX drama The Flare, which is based on a series of books called "The Moon is a Star at Night" by T.J. Whitford. But here's the thing: there is no T.J. Whitford…or book series…or show called The Flare. But none of that matters. Every week, Savage and his celebrity guests will talk about the books and the series as if they do exist effectively becoming the first after-show spoof, dedicated to a non-existent fan phenomenon. Confused yet? Oh…just you wait. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-foodie-skye-estroff-talks-decadent-donuts-on-gda" title="Atlanta foodie Skye Estroff talks decadent donuts on GDA" data-articleId="415066493" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Deluxe_donut_spots_in_Atlanta_0_7450131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Deluxe_donut_spots_in_Atlanta_0_7450131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Deluxe_donut_spots_in_Atlanta_0_7450131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Deluxe_donut_spots_in_Atlanta_0_7450131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Deluxe_donut_spots_in_Atlanta_0_7450131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deluxe donut spots in Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta foodie Skye Estroff talks decadent donuts on GDA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Donuts are an American go to food and through the years the flavors have elevated. </p><p>Not only the dough or batter can be different but the toppings are endless. Nowadays you can find everything from bacon, candy, cereal, cream, frosting, cookies, sprinkles and much more. </p><p>Atlanta Foodie Skye Estroff joined Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley Thursday morning to talk about the evolution of donuts and where to find different deluxe options throughout metro Atlanta. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-gi-jane-dominique-williams-on-good-day-atlanta" title="'G.I. Jane' Dominique Williams on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="415059924" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/G_I__Jane_stops_by_GDA_0_7449929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/G_I__Jane_stops_by_GDA_0_7449929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/G_I__Jane_stops_by_GDA_0_7449929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/G_I__Jane_stops_by_GDA_0_7449929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/G_I__Jane_stops_by_GDA_0_7449929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="G.I. Jane stops by GDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'G.I. Jane' Dominique Williams on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She's an Army veteran, a cancer survivor and now an actress making her movie debut on the silver screen alongside the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.</p><p>"G.I. Jane" Dominique Williams was in the Good Day studio Thursday morning, sharing her amazing story and talking about her debut on the big screen in "Shaft." </p><p>For more information on "G.I. 