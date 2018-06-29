Burgers with Buck: Canvas Café and bakery

- A burger served between two glazed doughnuts is nothing new, but the good folks At Canvas Café and Bakery and Doughnut Dollies have definitely taken this caloric concept to a whole new level.

Canvas Café and Bakery is located in Marietta, and so is Doughnut Dollies which just happens to be downstairs. Both are owned by Christopher and Anna Gatti. Chris runs Canvas, and Anna runs Doughnut Dollies and given that it was inevitable that these two worlds would collide.

Their collaboration is called #DoughnutPeople, and it is not only very large and flavorful but of the 140 burgers that #BWB has featured through the years…it is probably in the top-5 when it comes to messiest. In other words, make sure you have plenty of napkins. The messier, the better.. are you with me?

#DoughnutPeople begins with Angus beef, then they add one fried egg, three pieces of Applewood Bacon, four pieces of American cheeses and instead of a traditional bun…two Doughnut Dollies glazed doughnuts. Let me reiterate, this is not one doughnut cut in half to make a top and a bottom bun. This is two very large and delicious glazed doughnuts, one for the top and one for the bottom.

Every bite brings a delicious combination of flavors. A really nice blend where not one ingredient overpowers the other(s).

As far as the messiness…#BurgersWIthBuck made a rookie mistake on the #DoughnutPeople Burger. Remember… whenever you are going to eat a burger with a fried egg, it is imperative to always smash it down and pop the yolk. Not only does this decrease your chances of having egg on your shirt (or your face for that matter), it also provides a delicious sauce that runs throughout the burgers. My shirt survived my lack of preparation this time, but next time I might not be so lucky.

For more information on Canvas Café and Bakery including the location, the menu, and the hours of operation…go to their website, http://www.canvasfoods.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

