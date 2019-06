- It’s a happening, new open container district in Atlanta’s historic West End that has been referred to by some as Malt Disney World. It is right next to the newly opened Westside Beltline, and joining Monday Night Brewing, ASW Distillery, Wild Heaven Brewing, Best End Brewpub, and Golda Kambucha , is Boxcar at Hop City...the restaurant heart of a zone devoted to entertainment.

While this would be a great location to start a new segment idea called Beers With Buck, we came for the burger, and Boxcar didn’t disappoint.

While they’ve only been around for a short time, Chef Matty Hutchins is already making some creative additions to the menu, including the reason #BurgersWithBuck took our cue to ‘Go West, young man . . . the Huff-N-Puff Burger. While there is nothing little about this burger, the name was inspired by the story of the ‘Three Little Pigs’, and you will certainly understand why after you read the following paragraph.

There is a lot happening on the Huff-N-Puff Burger. Let’s start with those three “little” pigs...a ground pork patty, topped with smoked ham, and maple bacon. See what they did there? Add fontina, chocolate-porter-caraway mustard, and malt vinegar mayo, and if you’re really adventurous, substitute a glazed donut for your bun.

It is huge, and it is messy, but it is also delicious.

This week, many questioned my skills at actually cleaning my plate and taking down every last bite of the Huff-N-Puff Burger. Oh ye of little faith. For the record, that’s what we do.

For more information on Boxcar at Hop City including the menu, location, and specials, go to their website, https://www.boxcaratl.com/#home-section. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.