Burgers with Buck: BonDo's

- When you think about BonDo’s in McDonough, chicken wings and chicken tenders are likely the first things that come to mind, but that may change when you take a closer look at the entire restaurant name. It is technically known as BonDo’s Wings, Tenders, and More, and #BurgersWIthBuck paid them a visit to find out more about the more.

Certainly, the catfish and shrimp dishes on the menu qualify as more, but you know that’s not how we roll. What caught our attention at #BWB, the Cluck’N Buck’N Burger. How does this sound, a fresh ground patty, topped with hot wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, white American cheese, jalapenos, onion, lettuce, and tomato, served on Texas Toast…and then topped with a BonDo’s hot wing?

I know what you’re thinking…there’s a lot happening there, and there is. If it sounds like too much for you, there are other, less busy, burger options on the menu.

For more information about BonDo’s Wings, Tenders & More, including menu, hours of operation, and more…go to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BonDosWings/ .

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.