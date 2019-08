- Finally! College football season is back, and the entire staff at #BurgersWithBuck could not be happier about it.

No matter where your college football loyalties lie, all Dawgs, Jackets, Tide, Tigers, etc. fans can agree on one thing... Whether at the stadium, a sports bar, or your living room, great food adds so much to the game day experience. Think about it, the only thing better than watching your favorite team take the field on Saturday is watching your team take the field while taking down a delicious (and rather large) burger (IMHO). No disrespect to chicken wings, brats, and other tailgate and sports bar fare, but you know how we roll.

You probably know Big Sky Buckhead as a popular place to watch sports all year long, but did you know they are getting national publicity? Nightclub and Bar awards recently named Big Sky the best sports bar in the country in 2019.

You would expect a great atmosphere and drinks, but recognition like that wouldn’t happen without great food as well, and to use sports vernacular, Big Sky has pulled off the hat trick. While there are many great options on the menu, it’s no secret that we are partial to burgers, and the Big Sky Burger didn’t disappoint.

It starts with an 80/20 ground chuck patty served on a Holeman and Finch bun, and then you take it from there. It is a build your own concept, and we built something that would make Frank Lloyd Wright proud. We will call what we did, Buck’s way, but remember I’m a highly trained burger eating professional. We added a couple of huge fried onion rings, a fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and cheddar cheese. This burger is a tall order both literally and figuratively.

As far as football, Big Sky welcomes fans of all teams, but as you might imagine it has become quite a popular spot with fans from the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama, two successful Southeastern Conference programs with HUGE fan bases in the metro Atlanta area.

Here’s hoping you have a great burger and your favorite team wins this weekend.

For more information about Big Sky Buckhead including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website, https://bigskybuckhead.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.