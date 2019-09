- This week, #BurgersWithBuck heeded the call to head west. In a segment that could be called #BowdonWithBuck, or maybe #BigCountrysBBQWithBuck, or perhaps even #BehemothWithBuck, we came, we saw, we devoured.

It’s a burger so big, it has two names. Some call it the Smokestack Burger, others refer to it as the Up In Smoke Burger. Either way, you get the idea. This thing is big...really BIG! But think about, would you expect anything less from a restaurant name Big Country’s BBQ?

Here you go! It starts with a large seasoned patty topped with baby back rib meat, chopped pork BBQ, crispy bacon, hand-battered fried pickles, onion peddlers, four slices of cheddar cheese, then drizzled with BBQ sauce, and served on Texas Toast. Another name that would be appropriate is the Meat Lovers Burger.

For many, this would be considered a knife and fork burger, but you know that is not how we roll. It was a challenge, but thanks to years of training experience, it was a success. Unofficially, it was the largest bite in #BWB history, and we didn’t even ruin the shirt.

It is one of five burgers on the menu at Big Country’s which includes the Pop Burger, a tribute to their late father, Terry Bryant, who’s battle with cancer inspired the restaurant. You can read more about his inspiration and legacy on their website.

For more information about Big Country's BBQ including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website, https://www.nicksbigcountrybbq.com/.