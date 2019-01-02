Burgers with Buck: 2018 Year in Review

From Sage Woodfire tavern to Uncle Jack's Meat House to 50 stops in between, 2018 was a banner year for Burgers with Buck.

In the spring of 2018, we featured a whopping five different burger options from the Battery at SunTrust Park.

2018 also marked the first time Good Day's Ron Grant got his chance to have a seat at the table and chow down on a burger with Buck.

But who could forget the "Sassy Senorita" at Marietta's the Red Eye Mule or the "Clermont Burger" at Tiny Lou's inside of Hotel Clermont.

In total, Burgers with Buck tasted 52 burgers in 2018.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.