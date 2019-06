Whether you're in the market for a new car, in need of a mortgage or even getting ready to start a new job, odds are your credit score will be a huge factor.

Credit expert, John Ulzheimer stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about a new way one of the major credit bureaus is introducing that changes the way scores are calculated that could give some consumers a score bump.

The three major credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian maintain around 220 million credit reports each. Traditionally lenders and even debt collectors use the information provided by these bureaus to determine what someone's interest rate will be and if they are approved or denied credit or a loan.