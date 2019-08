- It's Food Truck Friday and Buck Lanford is getting a taste of A Little Nauti on Good Day Atlanta.

The truck's kitchen is led by the culinary expertise of Executive Chef Christopher Murphy.

The menu features a wide variety of high-end seafood street food and delicious nonseafood items.

Buck Lanford opted for a lobster grilled cheese sandwich and managed to eat the entire sandwich in four bites.

For more information on A Little Nauti or Executive Chef/Owner Christopher Murphy click here.