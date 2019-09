- Wednesday, September 18, is National Cheeseburger Day and no one loves this day more than Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford.

Buck's segment "Burgers With Buck" has featured nearly 200 juicy burgers that can be purchased in the metro Atlanta area.

Wednesday morning on Good Day Atlanta, Chef Brad Parker from Dantanna's fired things up in honor of the delicious day.

RECIPE: Chef Parker's Eye-Opener Burger

Ingredients:

8 oz. Iowa Premium Ground Beef

Dantanna's House Made Rub

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

3 Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon

1 Sunny Side Up Egg

Brioche Bun

Directions: