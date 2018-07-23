< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Breaking down the Equifax data breach with John Ulzheimer Jul 30 2019 11:00AM EDT 30 2019 11:00AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421110654_421086862_144296",video:"589439",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Settlement_reached_in_Equifax_data_breac_0_7559611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Settlement%2520reached%2520in%2520Equifax%2520data%2520breach",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/30/Settlement_reached_in_Equifax_data_breach_589439_1800.mp4?Expires=1659106827&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TpKp3adkCq3ZpwsFMruh_ggZe9I",eventLabel:"Settlement%20reached%20in%20Equifax%20data%20breach-421086862",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fbreaking-down-the-equifax-data-breach-with-john-ulzheimer"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421110654"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:00AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421110654" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Nationally recognized credit expert John Ulzhiemer stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about recent data breaches including the 2017 Equifax breach that resulted in 147 million people having their personal data exposed. Class action lawsuits were filed against Equifax in every state. </p><p>Recently, Equifax announced that they reached a settlement with the plaintiffs and will set aside over $500 million to pay claims filed by people who had their information exposed. </p><p>In order to file a claim, you have to be one of the 147 million people who had their data exposed. <a href="https://eligibility.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/en/eligibility">Click here</a> to find if you were exposed. 