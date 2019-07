- Nationally recognized credit expert John Ulzhiemer stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about recent data breaches including the 2017 Equifax breach that resulted in 147 million people having their personal data exposed. Class action lawsuits were filed against Equifax in every state.

Recently, Equifax announced that they reached a settlement with the plaintiffs and will set aside over $500 million to pay claims filed by people who had their information exposed.

In order to file a claim, you have to be one of the 147 million people who had their data exposed. Click here to find if you were exposed. This is not an Equifax website, instead, it is a website of the settlement administrator, JND Legal Administrator.

If you determine that you were one of the 147 million people then you can file a claim for monetary compensation and that can be done on this here.

