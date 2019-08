- From 1976-1990 Braves outfielder Dale Murphy played his way into the hearts of Braves fans as he won back-to-back NL MVP's and 7 All-Star teams.

The Braves' legend stopped by Good Day Atlanta and talked with Buck Lanford as the Braves welcome back alumni players when the team takes on the Dodgers for alumni weekend, and the possibility of Murphy finally getting into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Braves 10th annual Alumni Weekend takes place August 16-18. The weekend will be full of festivities and feature several Braves legends who will return to see the fans who have cheered them on over the years.

Murphy also owns a restaurant, Murph's, near SunTrust Park. For more information on Murph's restaurant click here.

For tickets to Braves Alumni Weekend click here.