- Summer is coming up and that means one thing for the grill masters out there: it's BBQ season.

What better way to celebrate with some chicken that is both bold and big, and Bone Lick Southern Kitchen BBQ chef Mike LeSage has the perfect recipie: his Ki Ten Dang, or Loud Dancing Chicken.

"The flavors are not subtle or quiet. They are bright and loud, like a proper dance floor," LeSage said. "And these big flavors come with some heat, enough to make you sweat like you are on a dance floor. The flavors are so good you can’t sit still. You shouldn’t even try. You should slug down an ice cold beer and dig in."

Ki Ten Dang - The Loud Dancing Chicken (For 12 Drumsticks)

Chicken Marinade

1 Inch piece of ginger, smashed and muddled

2 cloves garlic, smashed and muddled

2 TB Thai Mountain Seasoning Sauce (available at most Asian markets)

½ cup Sweet Black Thai Soy Sauce (available at most Asian markets)

1 TB Lime Juice

2 TB vegetable or soy oil

Mix all ingredients and pour over drumsticks in a plastic bag and let sit, refrigerated, for up to two hours

Dancing Chicken Sauce

1.5 TB Thai Chili Paste (Nam Prik Pao) (available at most Asian markets)

¼ Cup Fish Sauce (available at most Asian markets)

1 ½ t palm sugar (available at most Asian markets) or brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoon thai chili flakes or crushed red pepper (more for more heat or back off a bit if you’re pretty wimpy with delicious spicy foods;)

¼ cup lime juice

2 large cloves smashed and minced garlic

2 TB minced lemongrass or lemongrass puree

2 TB minced cilantro

Mix all ingredients thoroughly, until smooth. It should be a dark, rich red sauce

Herb Salad

1 cup of torn thai basil

1 cup of torn mint

1 cup of cilantro, roughly chopped, leaves and stems

1 Shallot, shaved

Crispy Shaved Garlic Slivers (for Garnish)

Herb Salad Dressing

1 TB Lime Juice

1 TB Fish Sauce

1 t sugar

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 fresh thai chili, shaved

Crispy Garlic Slivers

First off, it’s Memorial Day. Crack open a local beer, pour a little on the ground in memory of our fallen heroes and say thanks to those that have given it all so that we could stand in our back yard and freely cook a fun meal for our family and friends!

Now, slug a bit of that tasty local beer down and get ready for an awesome meal!

First thing, throw your chicken legs on the grill and let them start getting charred up, leaving them on each side to get not just some color but a bit of char before flipping them. That char is going to lend itself well to the flavors in this dish and is crucial to the end flavor. Don’t be afraid of a little bark, but don’t neglect them and burn them completely either.

After you get them all charred up, put them in foil and place them in a slightly cooler spot of the grill, and allow them to cook in the foil package a few minutes longer, just to insure that they are cooked all of the way through.

Check one leg to make sure they are done, and if so, allow to rest off of the grill for a few minutes while you finish your beer.

Once that is done, crack open a new one and get started on tossing your chicken in the red sauce, making sure to get a nice coat. Lay the chicken legs across a tray. Splash a little bit of the leftover sauce around the dish.

Toss your herb salad and shallots in the herb salad dressing. Pour over top of the chicken and sprinkle the top with crispy garlic slivers and sliced thai chilis.