- Aretha Franklin estate has just gotten complicated.

Three handwritten wills have been found, including one under sofa cushions, nine months after the legendary singer's deaths.

Two wills had previously been found inside a locked cabinet in Franklin's home earlier this month, but with this new addition, the distribution of estate, which could be worth millions, is up in the air.

Atlanta Family Law Attorney Randall Kessler stopped by Good Day to weigh in on the latest news regarding Franklin's will.

