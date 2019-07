- More than just the official fruit of Georgia, the peach has become a true symbol of the South – representing the sweetness of Southern hospitality and symbolizing our state's storied past and promising future.

Later this month, the peach will take center stage at a one-day festival celebrating the simplicity and versatility of Georgia's most famous crop.

Peachtree Center will host the third annual PeachFest on Sunday, July 21st – bringing together more than 70 chefs, farmers, and other "peach-perts" to showcase the many ways in which the peach sweetens our daily lives. Unlike many other food-themed festivals, PeachFest is intimate and exclusive, limited to 1,200 guests and visitors, and the $70 tickets are all-inclusive, which means attendees will have plenty of peach-infused cocktails and dishes to enjoy.

Organizers say the idea behind the festival is to spotlight farmers and those involved in the production and selling of Georgia peaches.

Even though we still have some time until PeachFest takes over Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta, the Good Day feature team just couldn't wait to taste-test some peach-based culinary delights. So…we spent the morning getting a special sneak peek at this year's big event!