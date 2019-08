- Chef Jon Schwenk and his son Christian Schwenk stopped by Good Day Atlanta Thursday to teach Sharon Lawson how to cook a blackened Gulf grouper with jumbo lump blue crab.

C&S Seafood is opening up a new location in Sandy Springs. For more information click here. For the recipe see below.

Blackened Gulf Grouper with Jumbo Lump Blue Crab

Chef Jon Schwenk | C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vegetable Basmati Rice

4 cups cooked basmati rice

2 cups XS dice of zucchini, yellow squash, carrot & daikon radish

1/8 cup clarified butter

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Salt & Pepper to taste

1. Heat the butter on med high heat, add the vegetables and sauté for 90 seconds to 2 minutes.

2. Add the rice, stir well, lower the heat and cover for around 5 minutes till rice is hot.

3. Add chopped parsley, season with salt & pepper

Beurre Blanc

3 sticks cold unsalted butter (24 tbsp.), cut into chunks

1⁄4 cup dry white wine

1⁄4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. minced shallots

1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

Pinch of white pepper

1⁄2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1. Have butter ready. Bring wine and vinegar to a boil in a saucepan; add shallots, salt, and pepper. Lower heat to a simmer; cook until most of the liquid has evaporated. (There should be about 1 1⁄2 tbsp. liquid left. If reduced too far, add 1 tbsp. water to remoisten.)

2. Remove pan from heat; whisk 2 pieces of butter into the reduction. Set pan over low heat and continue whisking butter into sauce a chunk at a time, allowing each piece to melt into sauce before adding more.

3. Remove sauce from heat; whisk in lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning, then strain through a fine sieve into a bowl. Serve with fish, poultry, or vegetables.

Jumbo Lump Crab Mixture

8 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1 tbsp. fresh parsley

1 tbsp. creole seasoning

1. Mix together and serve with rice and fish