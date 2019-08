- Will Buie Jr. plays Finn on the Disney Channel show "Bunk'D." He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about life as kid actor and his latest project starring in a new Netflix movie based on a short story by Stephen King.

Will Buie Jr. is an Atlanta native and still attends school here. He told Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady that he splits his time in between California and Georgia.

For more information on Will Buie Jr. follow him on Instagram @WillBuieJr.