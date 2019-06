- Atlanta's Dallas Austin, who is a songwriter and movie producer, was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 13.

He is known for producing nearly 60 hit singles that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. He is well-known for his work with TLC, Madonna, Boyz II Men and many more.

The music mogul has also produced and worked on soundtracks for movies such as "Drumline," "ATL," "Nutty Professor," "Poetic Justice" and many.

Austin stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk more about his achievements.

For more information on Dallas Austin, click here.