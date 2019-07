- What do Bo Diddley, The Cult’s Billy Duffy, Metallica’s James Hetfield, and Jack White have in common? Well besides being extremely successful and influential musicians? Easy. Right now, they’re among the guitarists featured in an exciting new exhibition at a Midtown Atlanta museum.

“Wire & Wood: Designing Iconic Guitars” is on display now through Sept. 29 at Museum of Design Atlanta — and the Good Day feature team spent the morning there getting a look at the truly spectacular collection featured inside.

Curated by W. Todd Vaught, “Wire & Wood” tells the story of the guitar — from design and construction to how it’s used by musicians to not only create music but also their public images. Along the aforementioned musicians, the exhibit also includes iconic guitars used by Kurt Cobain, Australian musician Orianthi, country guitarist Junior Brown, and the legendary Buck Owens.

MODA is located at 1315 Peachtree Street in Atlanta and is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission (when purchased at the museum) costs $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, educators, and those in the military, and $5 for college students and youth ages 6 to 17.

The Good Day feature team couldn't wait to hang out inside the gallery, checking out the one-of-a-kind guitars featured inside and learning more about why they've become such an important part of music and pop culture history.