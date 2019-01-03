Atlanta museum celebrates iconic Hollywood costumes

- They say “clothes make the man,” but a more appropriate saying might be “clothes make the movie.”

Costumes play an essential role in film and television, and a new exhibit here in Atlanta showcases some of Hollywood’s most iconic looks.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film presents "Cinematic Couture," on view now through March 3, 2019. The exhibit features original costumes created by award-winning British firm Cosprop Ltd., which was founded by John Bright in 1965 and has since crafted more than 100,000 costumes and accessories for some of the most popular and respected films, television shows, and theatrical productions in history.

“Cinematic Couture” contains more than 50 period costumes from the Cosprop Ltd. collection, including pieces worn by actresses Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep in films like Titanic and Out Of Africa. Other films represented in the exhibit are The Duchess and The Danish Girl, along with television shows including the blockbuster Emmy-winning hit “Downton Abbey.”

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film is located at 1600 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta, on the Atlanta campus of SCAD. Admission to the museum is $10 for the general public and free to museum members and SCAD students, faculty and staff. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, getting a personal tour of "Cinematic Couture" and learning more about how its stunning costumes have become an indelible part of popular culture.