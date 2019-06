- Atlanta-based hip hop dancer Frank "Ghost" Crisp Jr. will be featured on Monday night's episode of "So You Think You Can Dance."

He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to explain how it was auditioning for the show.

"SYTYCD" is in its 16th season, and features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30.

Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

To see if "Ghost" makes it to the next round, catch "So You Think You Can Dance" Monday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.