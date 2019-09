- Red, and white wines are of course a huge favorite, but have you ever heard of orange wine? It's the new craze that's taking over restaurants and liquor stores.

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff explains that it's the color of the wine and not the taste that is orange flavored. Orange wines are white wines that are made like red wines—a type of "skin-contact" wine, where the juice is fermented with the grape skins.

Skye gives a list of restaurants that serve Orange Wine. You can follow her on social media @skye.estroff