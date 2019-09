- An Atlanta man offers support and words of encouragement to his wife while she's in labor. Jasmine Caver was in labor two days, to help ease the stress her husband, Kendall made signs, which chronicled their love story and the prayer and patience it took to get over a miscarriage.

As a gentle reminder to his “warrior wife” Kendall made sure to incorporate ‘breathe, just like we practiced’ throughout the sequence of words. At last check, the video has over 2 million views and 53,000 shares.

After what turned into two days of encouragement, the couple welcomed beautiful baby Sofia Isabel Caver.

The family visited Good Day Atlanta and shared their story with Katie Beasley.

