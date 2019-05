- Atlanta Classical Academy is an open-enrollment, public charter school open to students who reside within the Atlanta Public Schools district.

The school opened in 2014 with grades K – 8, and has added a grade each year as students have advanced. It is now a K – 12 academy and will be holding its first graduation May 18th.

Officials at the academy tell us that the school has a 100% college acceptance rate with a 91% seniors receiving merrit aid.

For more information on the school, and how you can get your child enrolled click here.