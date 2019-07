Whether she’s standing on stage in a jazz club, behind the mic in a recording studio, or in front of students at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta singer Karla Harris is always in her element as long as music is involved.

Harris will bring her smooth stylings to the stage at City Winery Atlanta this Wednesday – but before she does, we caught up with her in the studio where she recorded her most recent album, 2019’s Certain Elements.

“It’s been one beautiful surprise after the next,” says Harris of the album release process. “I’ve actually gotten letters from people in England and from around the world with reactions to some of the music.”