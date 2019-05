- AMB CEO Steve Cannon oversees the business operation of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cannon stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about a couple of awards, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently received, his upcoming induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and returning to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with some Falcons players and coaches.

In addition to Cannon's pending Hall of Fame induction, he is also being honored by the National Wrestling Organization’s Outstanding American for 2019 due to his successes not only as a wrestler at West Point, but also his career in the private sector.

Cannon graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as 1st Lieutenant in West Germany.

He became the AMB Group CEO in 2016, where he leads all business operations for Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank's businesses.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony it set for May 31-June 1.

For more information on the Atlanta Falcons click here.

For more information on Atlanta United click here.