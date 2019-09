- Sarah Palin's husband, Todd Palin, has apparently filed for a divorce, citing an "incompatibility of temperament" that made it "impossible to live together as husband and wife." The couple have been married for 31 years and have 5 children together.

Reports say that in the filing, Todd has asked for joint custody of the couple's 11 year-old son Trig.

Sarah Palin, also 55, was elected governor of Alaska in 2006. She resigned in 2009, before the end of her four-year term.

To get Ally Lynn's take on the latest Palin news, check out the video. You can also follow her on social media @heyallylynn.