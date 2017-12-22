Actress spreads holiday cheer in hard times with 'Christmas on Me'

- From the holiday parties to the gatherings with loved ones, there's plenty of holiday cheer during this time of the year.

But for many, it can trigger deep sadness.

That is exactly what happened with Ashley Love-Mills. The former Miss North Carolina and actress got her first big break when she was cast in the Tyler Perry TV series, "Too Close To Home."

But it was bittersweet because with that opportunity of a lifetime came the tragic death of her father.

"Those are the words, Bitter Sweet", Love-Mills said. "It was sad, but it was crazy because my dad was so tired."

Her father James Mills lost his battle to cancer last year, making Christmas a difficult time. Love-Mills was determined not to let her dad's death be in vain, so she decided to spread a little holiday cheer in his memory by creating "Christmas on Me."

"I thought, why not make someone's Christmas on you ... Christmas on Me!" Love-Mills said. "It really warms my heart. It's a blessing to me to be a blessing to other people."

This year the focus goes towards the Gillis family. This month colon cancer took the life of 36-year-old Donte Gillis. He leaves behind his wife of 13 years and two daughters.

Yvette Imani, one of Donte's daughters, said it's hard knowing her father won't be around this Christmas, but she knows her father sent them a special gift by naming them this year's Christmas on Me recipients.

"My dad sent an angel to our family", Imani said.

For more information on "Christmas on Me", you can check out their GoFundMe page.



https://www.gofundme.com/christmas-on-me