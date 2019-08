Writer and actress Kerisse Hutchinson alongside the sister of the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss the play "2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes."

It will premiere in Atlanta at the Synchronicity Theatre for a two-week, limited-engagement showcase.

The production will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11 and is an inspiring music-filled multimedia production written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson.