- Athleticism, theater, and comedy are all combined. That's the style of play you see on the basketball court with the Harlem Globetrotters, right?

An Atlanta 5-year-old was fascinated by the exhibition basketball team and as a result, has taken his own tricks to the next level.

Zeke Vozniak was first mesmerized by some master tricksters at the age of 3.

Now at 5, his skills have improved.

His parents say he puts in the work to pull off the amazing tricks.

Zeke's parents created social media accounts for him to showcase his tricks.

As of Monday, he had more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.