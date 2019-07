- The prospect of selling your home can be, at the least, intimidating.

Should you fix it up or sell it as is? Is that even legal? How do you get maximum exposure, and what about the internet? Not to mention, what is the best way to price your house, and how do you negotiate?

These questions and many others strike fear in the hearts of most homeowners, but real estate expert John Adams says, “Let not your heart be troubled!”

Adams has five secrets to make your home sell faster:

The National Association of Realtors has estimated that for each dollar you spend on making your home ready for the market, you may get more than four dollars back in selling price increase. Don’t be hard-headed.

1. CLEAN, DECLUTTER, DEPERSONALIZE

Cleanliness is next to Godliness

Get rid of excess everything

No personal photos

2. MAXIMIZE CURB APPEAL

Front door area must be inviting - 20 seconds

Shrubs BELOW all windows

Make yard beautiful

3. FOCUS ON KITCHEN & BATHS

MUST be absolutely SPARKLINGLY CLEAN

Empty countertops, bright lighting, big mirrors

No dirty clothes, steamy showers, or diaper pails

4. LIGHTEN UP - BRIGHT & CHEERFUL

Open all curtains and blinds to let the sunshine in

Replace all bulbs with maximum safe wattage LED

Paint every surface with light, neutral colors

5. AVOID THESE TURN-OFFS

Pet toys, food, litter box, odors

Medical equipment of any kind

Laundry in any stage of cleaning

BOTTOM LINE: Failing to get your home ready to sell will likely cost you much more than the cost of doing what needs to be done, even though you may not think it needs to be done! Instead, get your house in tip-top shape and plan on a quick sale.