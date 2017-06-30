< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> 5 secrets to make your home sell faster home sell faster"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415831432.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415831432");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415831432-265017337"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415831432-265017337" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_160_90.png By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:54AM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The prospect of selling your home can be, at the least, intimidating.

Should you fix it up or sell it as is? Is that even legal? How do you get maximum exposure, and what about the internet? Not to mention, what is the best way to price your house, and how do you negotiate?

These questions and many others strike fear in the hearts of most homeowners, but real estate expert John Adams says, "Let not your heart be troubled!"

Adams has five secrets to make your home sell faster:

The National Association of Realtors has estimated that for each dollar you spend on making your home ready for the market, you may get more than four dollars back in selling price increase. Don't be hard-headed.
1. CLEAN, DECLUTTER, DEPERSONALIZE

Cleanliness is next to Godliness
Get rid of excess everything
No personal photos

2. MAXIMIZE CURB APPEAL

Front door area must be inviting - 20 seconds
Shrubs BELOW all windows
Make yard beautiful

3. FOCUS ON KITCHEN & BATHS

MUST be absolutely SPARKLINGLY CLEAN
Empty countertops, bright lighting, big mirrors
No dirty clothes, steamy showers, or diaper pails

4. LIGHTEN UP - BRIGHT & CHEERFUL

Open all curtains and blinds to let the sunshine in
Replace all bulbs with maximum safe wattage LED
Paint every surface with light, neutral colors

5. AVOID THESE TURN-OFFS

Pet toys, food, litter box, odors
Medical equipment of any kind
Laundry in any stage of cleaning

BOTTOM LINE: Failing to get your home ready to sell will likely cost you much more than the cost of doing what needs to be done, even though you may not think it needs to be done! Instead, get your house in tip-top shape and plan on a quick sale. More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Good Day Atlanta viewer information July, 2 2019
Posted Jul 02 2019 08:32AM EDT
Champions of Magic

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Don't miss this incredible show to entertain the entire family. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'. Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands around the world, now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. To purchase tickets click here.

Deitrick Haddon With 4th of July approaching many people are looking for great recipes to throw on the grill. Of course you have your typical hot dogs, and grilled chicken recipes, but Chef Leahy has some more sophisticated cusines that you can make really fun and easy on the grill. Check out the recipes below, and for more information on AIX restaurant click here.

Lavendar & Rose Gastrique

1 bottle rose, minus a glass for drinking while cooking Borlenghi then starred on several prime time TV shows . His latest project is playing Bernd in the "Bobby Debarge" story. He currently has a role in the YouTube series Cobra Kai. You can catch "The Bobby Debarge Story" on TVOne, and "Cobra Kai" on YouTube Premium. Featured Videos class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Coweta County man kills wife in front of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/6-arrested-for-stealing-from-cars-in-canton"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="can2_1562036287912.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 arrested for stealing from cars in Canton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-city-leaders-vote-to-expand-smoking-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/P%20ATLANTA%20SMOKING%20BAN%207A_00.00.31.03_1562062576249.png_7463779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ATLANTA SMOKING BAN 7A_00.00.31.03_1562062576249.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta city leaders vote to expand smoking ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-crash-victim-reunites-with-guardian-angel-who-rushed-to-his-aid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/6D45BE91EA074B0AB528ACB01D6EEEB2_1562043821883_7463084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6D45BE91EA074B0AB528ACB01D6EEEB2_1562043821883.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Car crash victim reunites with 'guardian angel' who rushed to his aid</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20for%20sale%20sign%20door%20generic_00.00.16.06_1498857809642_3661819_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5 secrets to make your home sell faster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-police-officer-accused-of-sexual-assault" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ARREST%20_WAGA39c4_146.mxf_00.00.00.28_1562066077212.png_7463832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ARREST%20_WAGA39c4_146.mxf_00.00.00.28_1562066077212.png_7463832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ARREST%20_WAGA39c4_146.mxf_00.00.00.28_1562066077212.png_7463832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ARREST%20_WAGA39c4_146.mxf_00.00.00.28_1562066077212.png_7463832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ARREST%20_WAGA39c4_146.mxf_00.00.00.28_1562066077212.png_7463832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former police officer accused of sexual assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-wanted-in-deadly-gas-station-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/man%20wanted%20in%20deadly%20bibb%20county%20shooting_1562064410933.jpg_7463814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/man%20wanted%20in%20deadly%20bibb%20county%20shooting_1562064410933.jpg_7463814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/man%20wanted%20in%20deadly%20bibb%20county%20shooting_1562064410933.jpg_7463814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/man%20wanted%20in%20deadly%20bibb%20county%20shooting_1562064410933.jpg_7463814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/man%20wanted%20in%20deadly%20bibb%20county%20shooting_1562064410933.jpg_7463814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted in deadly gas station shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-coweta-county-man-kills-wife-in-front-of-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COWETA%20CO%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%207A_00.00.55.03_1562063709316.png_7463810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COWETA%20CO%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%207A_00.00.55.03_1562063709316.png_7463810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COWETA%20CO%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%207A_00.00.55.03_1562063709316.png_7463810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COWETA%20CO%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%207A_00.00.55.03_1562063709316.png_7463810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20COWETA%20CO%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%207A_00.00.55.03_1562063709316.png_7463810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Coweta County man kills wife in front of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/6-arrested-for-stealing-from-cars-in-canton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/can2_1562036287912_7463025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 arrested for stealing from cars in Canton</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 