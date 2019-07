- She's a local radio personality on Majic 107.5/97.5 and a fitness guru providing midday motivation for listeners across Atlanta. Maria More joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype about ways to rediscover your fitness motivation.

Three Ways To Rediscover Your Fitness Motivation by Maria More

If you started your fitness journey full in enthusiasm but have noticed the motivation starting to fade, here are three ways to get out of a fitness rut:

Revamp Your Playlist: There's no doubt that music can get you in the mood to move. However, the songs that once got you going may not do it for you anymore. Take some time to create a playlist with a new set of songs that will reignite your motivation to get moving again. Find A Workout Partner: There's nothing like good old fashioned accountability. Team up with a person whose goals are aligned with yours and schedule times to work out together. You can also do things like share grocery lists, do water check-ins, and more. Track Your Routines: Besting yourself is great motivation to push harder. Create personal fitness goals like reducing your mile run time, doing more push-ups in a minute or even better self-care like getting more sleep at night. Track your progress and aim to do better week by week.

