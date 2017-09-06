Casting Call: September 6, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* A REAL High School, Intramural, or local Community “Marching Band”

* Put “MARCHING BAND” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Lots of Hispanic Men & Women All Shapes & Sizes 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Saturday – September 9th

* Put “Hispanic Man, or Hispanic Women” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking fun loving “Hippies” from the 60's (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please send pictures depicting your hippie style

* We would love to find “A Group of Friends” to work together and be featured.

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “HIPPIE” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: Fresh Faces on a College Campus)

* Seeking Individuals to portray (Frat/Sorority, Nerdy, Scholarly) “Students” 18 – 28yrs

* Seeking Individuals to portray (Tenured, Studious) “Professors” 40 – 60yrs

* (All Ethnicities for both)….Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Students: Put ELECTIVE in the Subject line

* Professors: Put ADVISOR in the Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: TWINS)

* Seeking Black Twin Babies ages 2-3 years old.

* Be sure to send us their Names, Height, Weight, Age, and DOB in the submission.

* Also your name (the parent) and phone number.

* Put TWINNING in the Subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Male/Female California types w/Cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017

* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars

* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)

* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

*** MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits…. 18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair…. Late 20's – 50's

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP !

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thru September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Hap & Leonard” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities (Especially people from Cedartown)

* 18yrs – Older

* Put “HL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man/Women” in subject line

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: MALL GOERS)

* Men/Women to portray “Mall Patrons” ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Put “MALL” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: COUPLES/FAMILIES)

* Adults – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Kids – All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities 6 – 14yrs

* Shoots: Tuesday September 12th

* Put “PARK” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“NAPPILY EVER AFTER” (Netflix) NEAExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Men/Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes for Multiple Scenes 18yrs & Older

* Put “Caucasian Man, or Caucasian Women” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial & Latino Male Bodybuilder Types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Pilots

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PILOTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Scientists

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “SCIENTISTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women – Experienced “Airplane Mechanics”

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “LAUNCH ME” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking All Types of Engineers

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: End of October thru January

* Put “ENGINEERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking CARS – 1966 and Older (Car Bump $100)

* Shoots: End of October thru January