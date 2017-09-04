Good Day visits Steve Harvey on the set of "Steve"

- He’s probably the hardest working man in show business, and now Steve Harvey is adding another show to his already-lengthy resume.

“Steve” premieres Tuesday, September 5th right here on FOX 5 Atlanta, and features what Harvey says is a late-night vibe on daytime television. Harvey is taping the show on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles, and says doing the show on the West Coast means there will be plenty of celebrity guests. Although the author, comedian, and host is working in Los Angeles, Harvey says he and his wife will always call Atlanta home.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken took a trip to the Universal Studio lot and sat down with Steve Harvey to learn more about the show. Don’t miss the premiere episode of “Steve” on Tuesday at 3 p.m. – only on FOX 5 Atlanta.