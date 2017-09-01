Dragon Con weekend kicks off in Atlanta

- It's the weekend science fiction and fantasy fans wait all year for -- and this year, more of them than ever before are expected to fill the streets of downtown Atlanta with colorful costumes and a genuine enthusiasm for genre movies, television, pop culture, and gaming.

Organizers are expecting the 31st Dragon Con to draw more than 82,000 people to downtown Atlanta for the four-day event, which takes place in several downtown venues from September 1st through the 4th this year. The convention celebrates everything sci-fi and fantasy, and brings several hundred celebrity guests to lead panel discussions and sign autographs. Notable guests this year include actor John Cusack, Star Trek icon William Shatner, and several cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning getting a preview of this year's Dragon Con, and having a little fun at the convention's authentic Japanese arcade, Tokyo Attack!, and checking out some retro games and pinball machines!