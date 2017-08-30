Daytime talk show queen Wendy Williams on GDA

- She's conquered radio and daytime television and now the always outspoken Wendy Williams is ready for the digital world launching her own app and WenMoji. The talk show queen stopped by Good Day Atlanta and talked to anchor Alyse Eady about her new ventures. Wendy Digital provides a fun content-rich entertainment experience for users with a daily dose of pop culture. WenMoji - the second app gives users a fun way to express themselves with Wendy catch phrases.

The Wendy Williams show is entering its ninth season right here on FOX 5 Atlanta. For more information on Wendy Williams app click here. For more information on The Wendy Williams Show click here.