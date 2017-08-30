Casting Call: August 30, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Black & White MALES w/1980’s length and Style of Hair! 16 – 100yrs

* Black Males Hair – Jeri Curl, Afro, Flat Top, etc

* White Males Hair – At least 2” All Around, NO Shorter sides, Fades, Sharp edges, etc.

* If your hair is shorter now, but you’ll grow it out by November’s shoot date – include

that in your email submission

* Put “80’s MALE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Boy Erased” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring Russell Crowe & Nicole Kidman)

* A Kissing Couple: Real Teen Couples 16 – 18yrs //comfortable in a bathing suit on film

* This is an Overnight Shoot // NO Tattoos or Piercings

* Shoots: September 8th (Tentative)

* Put “KISSING COUPLE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Latino Men & Women for a shoot in Savannah, GA. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Woman, or Latino Man” in subject line.

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

(Shooting a Flashback Scene)

* Good looking Men & Women to portray “1930’s Bar Patrons” 25yrs & Older

* Seeking People w/Natural Hair… NO modern hair styles or colors, NO visible tattoos.

* Shoots: September 5th – 15th

* Put “Cabaret” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Black & White FEMALES w/1980’s length and Style of Hair! 16 – 100yrs

* Ladies Hair: Shorter (Shoulder length is cutoff point), BANGS are Huge Plus

* NO Un-natural colors, NO Weaves or Extensions.

* If your hair is shorter now, but you’ll grow it out by November’s shoot date – include

that in your email submission

* Put “80’s FEMALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women – All Ethnicities to portray a “Campaign Staff” 18 – 100yrs

* Put “CAMPAIGN” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as a Bartender & Server (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “WAITSTAFF” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Men/Women w/Experience as Cameraman, Reporter, Photographers, Etc.

* Seeking Media Types of All Kinds – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “PRODUCTION” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man/Women” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” Aug./Sept. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

* (Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Experienced Pilots

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “PILOTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women who are Experienced Scientists

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “SCIENTISTS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: October thru January

* Put “PRIOR MILITARY” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Multi-Racial & Latino Male Bodybuilder Types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking: Thin Dark Skin Black Men/Women (scene set in Nigerian) 18yrs & Older

* Put “NIGERIAN” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Savannah@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Male/Female California types w/cars & SUV’s from 2005–2017

* NO dents or visible bodywork & NO Black, Red, White cars

* ALSO…PLEASE submit pictures of the Owner and a CLEAN Car (Inside & Out)

* Put “Clean Car, or Clean SUV” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Dumplin” (Film)

(Starring: Jennifer Aniston)

*** MUST BE REGISTERED TO SUBMIT!!!

* Beauty Queens: Young, Beautiful, Model types will FULL Pageant Gown and Regalia If you have a performing skill or talent with props, even better…. 16 – 18yrs

* Drag Queens: Performers will Full Drag Makeup and Outfits…. 18yrs & Older

* Blonde Texas Moms: Big Blonde Hair…. Late 20's – 50's

Please come by the Central Casting Office and Register in the look that fits you best!!

* Registration is FREE – You’re then eligible for this project along with many others!

* Offices located at: 235 Peachtree St NE, (Suite 217) Atlanta, GA. 30303

* There’s TWO registration sessions weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm SHARP !

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Military Personnel for Multiple Projects)

* Men & Women w/Actual Military Experience from ANY Branch of the Armed Forces

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Real Military Man, or Real Military Woman” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: Grounds Crew – MUST be a Fresh Face to 'Fathom)

* Men/Women to portray an “Aircraft Landing Crew” Experience a plus, but not necessary

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: September 5th

* Put “BEACON” in the subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

“FATHOM” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: GUARDS – MUST be a Fresh Face to FATHOM)

* Seeking: In-Shape Men & Women to portray Guards (All Ethnicities) 20 – 40yrs

* Ladies must be In-Shape/Muscular, 5’6 or Taller

* Men must be In-Shape/Muscular, 5’9 or Taller / Men must also be clean shaven

* To Work on: September 5th… Put HARBOR in the Subject line