Burgers with Buck: Whiskey Bird

- The first thing you notice is the bun. The Butter Burger at Whiskey Bird in Morningside is served on a traditional bao bun, that is steamed and seasoned to make it soft and fluffy on the outside, but griddled in the middle to give it a completely different texture.

Between the bao, sits a 3 oz. 100% Black Angus ground chuck pattie (it’s a slider) with cabbage, dill pickles, mushroom truffle butter, and Whiskey Bird Sauce, but the kicker is the smoked gouda fondue. Yes, you read that correctly.

Whiskey Bird is described as New American with Asian accents, case in point the bao bun. You may think it is located in Virginia Highland, but technically it is in Morningside. Chef and owner Chad Crete has been around the Atlanta restaurant scene for a long time, formerly a founder and Executive Chef at the Iberian Pig in Decatur.

For more information on Whiskey Bird, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://eatwhiskeybird.com/.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.