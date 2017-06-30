Cumming doughnut shop hosts annual eating contest

-

Forget the fireworks -- doughnuts are the main attraction at one of North Georgia's most satisfying Fourth of July celebrations.

Cumming's Dutch Monkey Doughnuts will host the 8th Annual Independence Day Doughnut Eating Competition this year, bringing together kids and adults for an intense battle of sweet teeth and steel stomachs. The event is a fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, and is open to kids and adults who believe they have what it takes to stuff their faces full of Dutch Monkey deliciousness. The Cumming shop opened back in 2009 under the operation of New York transplants Martin Burge and Arpana Satyu-Burge, and creates a dizzying array of doughnuts from scratch daily. This year's Independence Day Doughnut Eating Competition kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with the main event taking place at noon.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is convinced he could become a competition eating superstar, and decided to spend the morning at Dutch Monkey Doughnuts learning tricks of the trade from a few of the regular competitors.