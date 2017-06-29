Good Day brewery spotlight: Oconee Brewing Company

-

Recently on Good Day Atlanta, we've been checking out some of the North Georgia breweries attracting local and national attention. Our "Tour de Brew" continues this morning in Greensboro, located about halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, at an exciting new place that began with a simple idea.

The concept behind Oconee Brewing Company was crafted by a father-son development team who simply felt Greensboro was the right place for a brewery. Turn out, they were right: Oconee Brewing Company now boasts a production area, tasting room, and 3,600-square foot event space and outdoor patio, all located in a renovated cotton mill warehouse near the shores of Lake Oconee. The beer itself is the fruit of owner Taylor Lamm’s labor; he’s a University of Georgia grad who has traveled around the world studying the art and science of brewing. Beers currently include Lion Lamm, an India Pale Ale, and Round Here Beer, which is known as a Kolsch.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at Oconee Brewing Company learning more about how the brains behind the brewery are hoping to bring plenty of green to Greene County.