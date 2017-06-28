Casting Call: June 28, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

WyldSideMedia (New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Male & Female w/a Cuban/Latino look 18yrs & Older

* ALSO NEED – Cuban type Vehicles – Colorful Cars from 1950’s

* Put “Cubans, or Cuban Car” in subject line.

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Men/Women party goers for a “Street Party” scene (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Shoots: This Friday June 30th

* Put “Street Party” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(HIGHLY TRAINED DOG & OWNER for FATHOM)

* Seeking a highly trained Medium to Medium-Large sized Dog

* Please list any formal training or schooling that your dog has had, if any.

* Shoots: Friday June 30th

* Put “PUPPY LOVE” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“The 15:17 to Paris” (Film) projects1@TSCasting.com

(Clint Eastwood Project)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Real Military (Especially Air Force personnel) 18 – 30yrs

* Please submit ASAP and submit photos wearing YOUR UNIFORM.

* Put “Military” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men & Women w/a “Middle Eastern” look 18yrs & Older

* Put “Middle Eastern” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Curvy Asian and Multi-Racial (Asian) Women 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* LOTS Vehicles from The Early 1990’s

* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Gospel of Kevin” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Male & Female regular folks – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Modern Day Guy, or Girl” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(BUSINESSMEN AND WOMEN)

* Seeking office-ready Men & Women – Submit pics wearing a Business Suit…a PLUS

* MUST possess a corporate business presence and style in your submission.

* All Ethnicities – 25 – 55yrs

* Shoots: July 4th, 5th, and/or 6th -- Please include your availability in your submission.

* Put “SALARY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(NATIONAL GUARDS for FATHOM)

* Men/Women w/Real National Guard/Military experience (All Ethnicities) 18 – 45yrs

* Please list your Real-Life experience in your submission.

* Shoots: July 6th & July 20th -- Must be available BOTH DAYS

* Also MUST be available for a paid fitting on June 28th, 29th, or 30th

* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(OFFICE VISTORS)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray Visitors at an Office Building

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th

* Put “OFFICE VISITOR” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting Multiple Projects)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(ASIAN BUSINESSMEN)

* Seeking Clean Cut/Polished Asian Business Men (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Please submit your photos wearing a Suit, Sports Coat or Casual Business Attire.