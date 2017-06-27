Kids go 'wild' at Zoo Atlanta summer camps

-

There are many exciting summer camps happening around North Georgia right now, but only one gets kids up close and personal to some of the most fascinating and ferocious animals on the planet.

Zoo Atlanta's Safari Day Camp summer sessions began May 30 and continue through August 4, offering full and half-day sessions to kids between the ages of four and 14. Camps include games and activities, behind-the-scenes Zoo tours, and animal encounters, and feature different themes each week. Thanks to a partnership with the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority, the Zoo offers a limited number of scholarships to the summer camps, which include registration fees, snacks, lunch, t-shirt, and extended care.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got his first look at the Safari Day Camp last year, and he had so much fun he decided to do it again this summer! He spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta hanging out with some of his newest friends.