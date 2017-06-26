Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 26, 2017

-

Motorsports Club Takes Karting to New (Literal) Heights: We know about karting here in the south, and Metro Atlanta is home to many indoor and outdoor go-kart facilities. But only one place is nearly a mile in length, features more than a dozen turns, and boasts more than 40 feet of elevation change.

That place is Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. AMP is a world-class motorsports club, with a two-mile long road course that attracts drivers of high performance cars and bikes. But many flock to the club to check out what's billed as "the world's most unique kart track." The track was designed by Formula One track architect Herman Tilke, and runs 8/10ths of a mile. Thrill-seekers will steer their way through 17 turns, one of the longest straightaways of any karting track in the U.S., and a nearly four-story drop. For those interested in competition, AMP also offers kart racing school, training drivers in the basics of professional racing.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is definitely no pro when it comes to karting, but he's never afraid to strap on a helmet and put the pedal to the metal! He spent the morning at Atlanta Motorsports Park getting in some laps on this one-of-a-kind track!

WEB LINK:

http://atlantamotorsportspark.com/

Summer entertaining with Chicken Salad Chick: Chicken Salad Chick, founder, Stacy Brown joins us with Buckhead store owner Lauren Fernandez stop by with two recipes from the popular restaurant. For more information on Chicken Salad Chick click here.

Recipe for Jalapeno Holly Hoppers:

A simple and delicious addition to summer parties or poolside picnics! Perfect for the spicy lover.

· 6-10 jalapenos (washed, halved and cored)

· 2 pounds of Jalapeno Holly from Chicken Salad Chick

· Shredded cheddar or pepperjack cheese

Dry jalapenos with a paper towel and stuff each with a spoonful of Jalapeno Holly. Lay on a lined baking sheet. Grate cheddar or pepperjack and sprinkle over top of the jalapenos. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from oven with tongs and let cool slightly before serving.

Recipe for Chicken Salad Chick’s Grape Salad:

A cooling complement to Jalapeno Hoppers! Tastes like dessert – popular with kids and adults alike. Makes 15-20 servings.



Ingredients:

· 24 oz. cream cheese (at room temperature)

· 2.5 cups sour cream

· 1 1/4 cup of sugar

· 1 tablespoon of vanilla

· 3.5 pounds seedless grapes (half red and half green)

· 1/2 cup dried pecans, crushed

· 1/2 cup brown sugar



Instructions:

1. Wash grapes and remove stems. Set aside to air dry.

2. Set cream cheese out to come to room temperature.

3. Place sour cream and sugar in a mixing bowl, put do not mix. Set mixing bowl aside.

4. Cut cream cheese blocks into golf ball size pieces and place into food processor until completely blended and the consistency is smooth. Pour the cream cheese into the mixing bowl with sour cream and sugar. Mix with electronic mixer for two minutes on medium speed.

5. Gently fold the vanilla into the mixture with a spatula. Continue to fold until the vanilla is blended completely. Be careful not to over mix. The mixture should be light and fluffy.

6. Place all grapes into a large bowl and add dressing mixture evenly. Gently mix by hand until all grapes are completely covered. (NOTE: Grapes must be completely dry before adding dressing.) Chill until ready to serve.

7. Just before serving, sprinkle brown sugar and crushed pecans on top.

