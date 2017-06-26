Motorsports club takes karting to new (literal) heights

-

We know about karting here in the south, and Metro Atlanta is home to many indoor and outdoor go-kart facilities. But only one place is nearly a mile in length, features more than a dozen turns, and boasts more than 40 feet of elevation change.

That place is Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. AMP is a world-class motorsports club, with a two-mile long road course that attracts drivers of high performance cars and bikes. But many flock to the club to check out what's billed as "the world's most unique kart track." The track was designed by Formula One track architect Herman Tilke, and runs 8/10ths of a mile. Thrill-seekers will steer their way through 17 turns, one of the longest straightaways of any karting track in the U.S., and a nearly four-story drop.

For those interested in competition, AMP also offers kart racing school, training drivers in the basics of professional racing.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is definitely no pro when it comes to karting, but he's never afraid to strap on a helmet and put the pedal to the metal! He spent the morning at Atlanta Motorsports Park getting in some laps on this one-of-a-kind track!