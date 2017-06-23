Hampton brewery includes history as main ingredient

Once upon a time, people did whatever they could to stay away from the little 1920s brick building in downtown Hampton. Today, it’s just the opposite, as craft beer enthusiasts race to cross the threshold of the jailhouse-turned-brewery.

JailHouse Brewing Company was created by Hampton resident Glenn Golden and opened back in 2009. Golden worked next to the old Hampton jail, and ended up buying the building with dreams of converting it into a brewery. Nearly a decade later, JailHouse Brewing Company produces year-round brews including Alibi (a golden ale brewed with grits!) and Mugshot IPA, and seasonal specialties with names like Restraining Order Porter and Breakout Stout! The brewery is open for tours Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and you can check out the tour options here.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken never wants to spend a morning in jail, but had no problem spending the morning at JailHouse Brewing Company!