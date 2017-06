Producer, rapper, and songwriter Jermaine Dupri stops by Good Day Atlanta with one of the "Rap Game's" stars Miss Mulatto to preview tonight's SoSo Summer 17 Tour.

The tour will feature hosts Da Brat, Bow Wow, and performers which include winners and finalists from the the reality show 'The Rap Game' on Lifetime.

The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in College Park, GA.