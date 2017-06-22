Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 23, 2017

-

"The Rap Game's" SoSo Summer tour hits Atlanta tonight at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater. Joining us on Good Day Atlanta will be producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri and Miss Mulatto. For more information click here.

Snowfall FX Series: Show creators John Singleton and Dave Andron stop by Good Day Atlanta along with actor Damson Idris to talk about the newly anticipated series on FX. For more information click here.

Marietta Summer Camp Puts Students Behind the Camera: The film industry is booming here in Georgia, and shows no signs of slowing down. And a unique summer camp in Marietta is helping prepare the next generation of filmmakers for a long career in show business.

Young FilmMakers Intensive is a two-week summer camp happening at Marietta's New Theatre In The Square. The camp takes students through the filmmaking process, from story concept, screenwriting, and shooting all the way to editing and post-production. At the end of the two-week workshop, student groups present their own short films during a red carpet premiere open to family and friends. This year's film premiere will take place Saturday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m. at Marietta's New Theatre in The Square.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Theatre, getting a behind-the-scenes look as the students put the finishing touches on their films.

WEB LINK:

https://www.facebook.com/POVFilmCulture/