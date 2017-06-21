'Truxx app' lets people borrow pickup trucks from local owners

- Have you ever needed to borrow a buddy's pickup truck for just 30 minutes? Well, now there's an app for that. Truxx is an app that's new to the Atlanta market. It pairs truck owners with people who need to haul something from one location to another.

Truxx is billed as "your buddy, with a truck." With a few clicks on the app, that project you've been putting off, could be done.

A pickup truck or van can come in handy when you need to get something big and heavy across town. Mike Rizzi needed to get a piano from Smyrna, to a music venue he owns in Decatur, so he used the Truxx app.

"A friend of a friend told me about Truxx and it was kind of like, Uber with a Truck. I'm like...'Will they pick up a piano?' He said, 'they'll pick up anything!'" Exclaims Mike.

Issachar Martin says when he heard he could make a little spare cash using his truck, he jumped at the chance to drive for Truxx. "I mean... I had a truck, it was a good idea, and I like to help people, so it was a service I could help myself and help others," explains Issachar.

Through the app, you just detail what you want moved, where it's going, and when you want it moved. A driver with a truck or van can then accept the job and get you rolling.

"The idea of me not having to go to U-Haul and wade through the contracts, I just don't have the time. I'm a business owner and I'm spread very thin. So I wanted to bring a piano to the venue, and here we are," Mike adds.

The price ranges from $25 to $35 per half hour, depending on if you need help loading or not. "Most people don't need you to load, they just need the vehicle, they have cars, or whatever they just need the vehicle," Issachar says.

Within just a few minutes, the truck was loaded and on the move. "It seems pretty easy, it was really convenient and I'm excited to have the piano in the venue," Mike says.

"It's a win-win situation," adds Issachar.

Roadie is another Atlanta-based app using the same service-sharing method. It matches people that need to ship or move something, with drivers already headed in that same direction.

