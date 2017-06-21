Casting Call: June 21, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Central Casting Georgia

“Mary Lou” (Film) MaryLou@CentralCasting.com

* Only New Faces – Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Townsfolk. 18yrs & Older

* Women Dress size 0-10 ….Men no larger than 46 Coat

* MUST be able to attend a wardrobe fitting in between Mon 6/26 – Wed 6/28.

* SHOOTS…Friday July 7th

* Put “SF PED” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape – Exotic/Unique Looking Ladies w/Tattoos (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)

* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.

WyldSideMedia (New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of Four (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Catrett & Associates Casting (Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(EMERGENCY WORKERS….Police, EMT’s, and Firefighters)

* Men/Women w/Real life Experience as EMT, Firefighter, or in Law Enforcement

* Please list your experience in your submission. Submit photos in uniform, if possible!

* All Ethnicities – 21 – 65yrs

* Shoots: Thursday, July 6th

* EMT’s – Put “SNAP” in subject line.

* Firefighters – Put “CRACKLE” in subject line.

* Police – Put “POP” in subject line.

(PEDESTRIAN FOR A DAY on FATHOM)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Passerby 18 – 80yrs

* All Types: Blue Collar Workers, Families, Business Types, etc.

* Shoots: Friday, June 30th

* Put “FOOTWEAR” in subject line.

(PEDESTRIANS 2–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Pedestrians. 18 – 80yrs

* Shoots: Thursday July 6th & Thursday July 20th – Must be available BOTH DAYS.

* Put “SIDEWALK” in subject line.

(WEDDING & WEDDING REHEARSAL 4–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Friends/Family at a Wedding 18 – 80yrs

* Submit Pics Wearing Upscale Casual, Business Casual, Wedding Attire…if possible.